Turkey sacks 18,500 staff before end of coup emergency

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Sunday ordered the dismissal of more than 18,500 state employees, including police officers, soldiers and academics, ahead of the expected end of a two-year state of emergency this month. The Official Gazette said 18,632 people had been sacked including 8,998 police officers over suspected links to terror organisations that “act against national security”, in what could be the last of the purges under emergency rule. Turkey has been in a state of emergency since the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but the European Union and critics have repeatedly called on Ankara to end it.