Iran threatens to retaliate after Dutch expel two diplomats
Ag AFP
Tehran: Iran protested on Sunday against the Netherlands´ expulsion of two of its diplomats and threatened to retaliate for the “unfriendly and destructive move”. A spokesman for the Dutch intelligence service AIVD told AFP on Friday that two employees of Iran´s embassy had been expelled on June 7, without providing further details. The Dutch ambassador to Tehran was subsequently summoned to express Tehran´s “severe protest” at the move, Iran´s foreign ministry said.
