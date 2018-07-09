UAE extends compulsory military service to 16 months

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has extended compulsory military service for Emirati men from 12 to 16 months, state news agency WAM reported, amid a three-year involvement in Yemen´s war. The UAE, a federation of seven emirates with a mostly expatriate population, is a key member of a Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to restore the internationally recognised Yemeni government in exile. “The general command of the armed forces . . . announced the extension of the legal period for national service . . . to 16 instead of 12 months,” WAM said.