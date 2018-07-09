Mon July 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 9, 2018

Former S Sudan vice president to be reinstated

JUBA: South Sudan´s former vice president Riek Machar will be reinstated in his position as part of a peace deal to end a near five-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated Africa´s youngest nation.

The agreement was reached in talks held in Entebbe in Uganda mediated by President Yoweri Miseveni and attended by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Sudan´s President Omar al-Bashir and Machar, the country´s presidency said in a statement.

“After a 10-hour-long meeting, the parties agreed . . . there will be four vice presidents and Dr Riek Machar will be reinstated as first vice president,” the statement said. It added that although the government and the opposition had agreed to the proposal, “there will be more consultation to come up with the final decision”.

