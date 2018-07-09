Scientists defy ‘force of nature’ to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano

PAHOA: Dressed in heavy cotton, a helmet and respirator, Jessica Ball worked the night shift monitoring “fissure 8,” which has been spewing fountains of lava as high as a 15-story building from a slope on Hawaii´s Kilauea volcano.

The lava poured into a channel oozing toward the Pacific Ocean several miles away. In the eerie orange nightscape in the abandoned community of Leilani Estates, it looked like it was flowing toward the scientist, but that was an optical illusion, Ball said.

“The volcano is doing what it wants to. . . . We´re reminded what it´s like to deal with the force of nature,” said Ball, a geologist with the US Geological Survey. Scientists have been in the field measuring the eruptions 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Kilauea first exploded more than two months ago. They are a mix of USGS staff, University of Hawaii researchers and trained volunteers working six-to-eight-hour shifts in teams of two to five. They avoid synthetics because they melt in the intense heat and wear gloves to protect their hands from sharp volcanic rock and glass.

Helmets protect against falling lava stones, and respirators ward off sulfur gases. This is not a job for the faint hearted. Geologists have died studying active volcanoes. David Alexander Johnston, a USGS volcanologist was killed by the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

In 1991, American volcanologist Harry Glicken and his French colleagues Katia and Maurice Krafft were killed while conducting avalanche research on Mount Unzen in Japan. Ball, a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, located in upstate New York near the Canadian border, compared Kilauea´s eruptions to Niagara Falls. “It gives you the same feeling of power and force,” she said.

Kilauea, which has been erupting almost continuously since 1983, is one of the world´s most closely monitored volcanoes, largely from the now-abandoned Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at the summit. But the latest eruption is one of Kilauea´s biggest and could prove to be a bonanza for scientists.