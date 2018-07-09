Ankara angry as Israel charges Turkish tourist

JERUSALEM: Israel charged a detained Turkish tourist on Sunday with helping smuggle money and packages to Palestinian militant group Hamas, in a case that has angered Ankara, which has vowed to retaliate. Ebru Ozkan, 27, has been held since last month when she was detained trying to board a flight in Tel Aviv.

One of the charges she faces is for smuggling five bottles of perfume, which her lawyer ridiculed as trivial, saying she should be released. The case has further strained relations between Israel and Turkey, both US allies, who once enjoyed friendly ties but have seen them become acrimonious in recent years as Islamist President Tayyip Erdogan has solidified his power in Turkey. Ozkan was led, manacled, to the dock in an Israeli military court on the boundary with the occupied West Bank, where she was indicted on two counts of acting in the service of a proscribed group, one count of transferring money for enemy agents, and one count of threatening public order. If convicted, she could face several years in jail. Though she is accused of having also brought other items, prosecutors put at the top of the list her smuggling of five bottles of perfume to be sold to raise funds for Hamas.