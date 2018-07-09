Bounce Club, Nishtar Club off to flying start in NBP Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bounce Club and Nishtar Club were off to a flying start on the opening day of the 13th NBP Cup Basketball tournament here at the floodlit Arambagh court on Sunday.
Bounce Club defeated Karachi Colts 52-35 with Muzammil Hussain (17) and Zia-Ullah (16) playing a leading role in their team’s victory.
For the losers, Shabbar Hussain scored 18 points, while Mehmood Hussain netted ten. In the other game, Nishtar Club overcame Clifton Crossover 52-32 with Talha Amjad and Hamza Sheikh scoring 15 points each. Sameer Khattak made 15 points. Nouman Ali scored eight for the losers.
