Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bounce Club, Nishtar Club off to flying start in NBP Cup

KARACHI: Bounce Club and Nishtar Club were off to a flying start on the opening day of the 13th NBP Cup Basketball tournament here at the floodlit Arambagh court on Sunday.

x
Advertisement

Bounce Club defeated Karachi Colts 52-35 with Muzammil Hussain (17) and Zia-Ullah (16) playing a leading role in their team’s victory.

For the losers, Shabbar Hussain scored 18 points, while Mehmood Hussain netted ten. In the other game, Nishtar Club overcame Clifton Crossover 52-32 with Talha Amjad and Hamza Sheikh scoring 15 points each. Sameer Khattak made 15 points. Nouman Ali scored eight for the losers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar