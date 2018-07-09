Bounce Club, Nishtar Club off to flying start in NBP Cup

KARACHI: Bounce Club and Nishtar Club were off to a flying start on the opening day of the 13th NBP Cup Basketball tournament here at the floodlit Arambagh court on Sunday.

Bounce Club defeated Karachi Colts 52-35 with Muzammil Hussain (17) and Zia-Ullah (16) playing a leading role in their team’s victory.

For the losers, Shabbar Hussain scored 18 points, while Mehmood Hussain netted ten. In the other game, Nishtar Club overcame Clifton Crossover 52-32 with Talha Amjad and Hamza Sheikh scoring 15 points each. Sameer Khattak made 15 points. Nouman Ali scored eight for the losers.