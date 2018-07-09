Harry Maguire: the remarkable rise of England’s unlikely new hero

SAMARA, Russia: Harry Maguire travelled to watch England as a fan at Euro 2016, but two years later he is a pillar of the defence as the country prepares for its first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

After celebrating Hull’s 2015-16 promotion to the Premier League, Maguire and a group of friends made the trip to France to see England’s 0-0 group-stage draw with Slovakia.

Those same friends are now out in Russia, but this time the 25-year-old Maguire is playing a crucial role in England’s improbable World Cup quest.

It has been an amazing ascent for the Sheffield-born defender, who only made his England debut in a 1-0 qualifying victory over Lithuania in October.

The 2016-17 campaign was Maguire’s first season as an established player at the top level, and although Hull were condemned to relegation from the Premier League, his performances persuaded Leicester to sign him on a five-year deal.

It proved a shrewd move as the powerfully built Maguire, who stands 1.94 metres (six feet four inches) tall, played every single minute of the Premier League during his debut season with the Foxes.

He was rewarded with two Leicester player of the year awards — from the players and the fans — but his rise to unlikely World Cup hero would not have been possible without Gareth Southgate.

The England manager showed a great deal of faith in Maguire as he set about forging a new team identity after taking over from Sam Allardyce in 2016.

“When I was watching him during the season I was so keen that he stayed fit because I thought this was a stage I was certain he could show he could play at,” Southgate said after Maguire scored in the 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

“His first game in (Lithuania) he talked about just being desperate not to make a mistake.”

Southgate’s decision to use a back three has played into Maguire’s favour.

As a youngster, he spent much of his time patrolling midfield before transitioning to centre-back in his mid-teens, and those past experiences are serving Maguire well. I think he’s a super-talented player,” said Southgate.