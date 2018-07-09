‘Scapegoat’ Ozil should quit German team, says father

BERLIN: Mesut Ozil’s father said Sunday his son should quit Germany’s national squad after he was made a “scapegoat” for their shock first-round defeat at the World Cup.

Ozil, 29, has come in for sharp criticism in Germany after the holders crashed out in Russia, finishing bottom of their group.

Pressure had already been mounting on the Arsenal midfielder in the run-up to the tournament over a controversial photograph with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany.

On Thursday, team boss Oliver Bierhoff suggested that perhaps Germany should have considered dropping Ozil, who has Turkish roots, after his failure to explain himself over the issue.

But the midfielder’s father, Mustafa Ozil, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, said: “This statement is insolent. In my opinion, it is aimed at saving one’s own skin.”

Bierhoff had backtracked on Friday, saying that he “was wrong” to put Ozil under undue pressure.

But German Football Federation chief Reinhard Grindel has now waded in, arguing that Ozil must go public.

Ozil senior defended his son for not clarifying his position publicly.

“He no longer wants to explain himself, he no longer wants to have to defend himself all the time.”

Calling his son’s treatment “unfair”, Ozil senior said “he needs to decide for himself. But if I were in his place, I’d say — thanks a lot but that’s it.”

“The hurt has grown too strong. And who knows what’ll happen at the next match? In Mesut’s place, I would step down,” he said.