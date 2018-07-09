It was a great team effort, says delighted Sarfraz

HARARE: Sarfraz Ahmed praised his teammates on Sunday after Pakistan won the Tri-Nation T20I series final against Australia convincingly.

The victory helped Pakistan hold on to their No1 ranking. “If you are the No 1 side you have to stand up. It is not easy to play six matches in eight days. I must credit the boys for the way they played,” he said.

Australia scored a formidable 183-8 in their 20 overs, riding on D’Arcy Short and Aaron Finch’s opening stand of 95. Glenn Maxwell then got the defence off to a perfect start, getting rid of debutant Sahibzada Farhan stumped off a wide second ball of the innings and three balls later had Talat Hussain caught at backward point.

However, it all went downhill for Australia afterwards. Fakhar and Sarfraz waged a solid counter-attack, before Malik joined Fakhar for a stupendous 107-run stand in just 64 balls to take Pakistan to the doorstep of a win.

Sarfraz was thrilled by the way his side applied themselves. “A great team effort,” he said. “Credit to the bowlers, they finished the innings well.

“Malik and Fakhar then did the job for us with the bat. Our fielding was not very good, we dropped some catches but we took the momentum in the second innings. Chasing a score of more than 180 runs in the final is not easy. Fakhar played very well all through the innings,” the captain said.

Fakhar was ecstatic as he grabbed the Player of the Match and the Series awards. Having scored 278 runs in five outings, he said: “I like these pitches. From the first game, I was in form.

“Hard work in nets is the main thing. I take time at the start and play my natural game. We lost two wickets at the start but I wanted to play my natural game. Australia played very well and congratulations to our team for winning the series,” Fakhar added.

Australia captain Finch admitted that with the start they got, Australia were a few runs short in the end. “I thought we should have got around 200,” he said after the game. “We just kept losing wickets, which stalled the momentum.

“Pakistan played well. I thought we started well with the ball. Fakhar Zaman played one hell of a knock. A 90-odd in a T20 game is hard to beat,” the Aussie captain said.

Score Board

Australia won toss

Australia

D Short c Farhan b Shaheen 76

*A Finch c Farhan b Shadab 47

G Maxwell c Asif b Shadab 5

M Stoinis c Fakhar b Amir 12

T Head c Hasan b Amir 19

†A Carey c Shadab b Faheem 2

A Agar b Hasan 7

J Wildermuth not out 1

A Tye b Amir 0

J Richardson not out 6

Extras (lb4, 1nb, w3) 8

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 183

Did not bat: B Stanlake

Fall: 1-95, 2-109, 3-146, 4-148, 5-166, 6-176, 7-176, 8-177

Bowling: Amir 4-0-33-3 (1w); Faheem 4-0-38-1 (2w); Hasan 4-0-38-1 (1nb); Shaheen 4-0-32-1; Shadab 4-0-38-2

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Maddinson b Richardson 91

Sahibzada Farhan st Carey b Maxwell 0

Hussain Talat c Richardson b Maxwell 0

*†Sarfraz Ahmed run out 28

Shoaib Malik not out 43

Asif Ali not out 17

Extras (b1, lb1, w6) 8

Total (4 wickets, 19.2 overs) 187

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Fall: 1-2, 2-2, 3-47, 4-154

Bowling: Maxwell 3-0-35-2 (1w); Stanlake 4-0-25-0; Richardson 4-0-29-1 (1w); Tye 4-0-33-0; Stoinis 2.2-0-31-0; Wildermuth 1-0-16-0 (4w), Agar 1-0-16-0

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Man of the Series: Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Umpires: Langton Rusere and Russell Tiffin (Zimbabwe). TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri (Zimbabwe). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)