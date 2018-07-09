Family of French police shooting victim plans lawsuit

NANTES, France: A relative calm began to return to the western French city of Nantes early on Sunday after days of rioting over a police officer’s fatal shooting of a black man, whose family plans to file a lawsuit over a killing which has cast a fresh spotlight on tensions in deprived urban areas.

The officer who shot 22-year-old Aboubakar Fofana, after pulling over his vehicle last Tuesday, has been charged with manslaughter after admitting he had falsely claimed self-defence.

But he has said he fired accidently while reaching through the car window to try to wrest control of the vehicle as Fofana tried to flee, according to prosecutors, a version of events dismissed by many residents.

"How can it be an accidental shooting when you take out your gun and remove the safety?" said Said, a manager of a community association in Breil, the neighbourhood where the shooting took place and which is home to a large public housing estate with a history of gang violence.

"We are gathering witnesses and nobody has seen any scuffle. The officer was standing, hands outstretched and he fired," according to Said, who declined to give his last name.

Loic Bourgeois, a lawyer for Fofana’s mother and sister, told AFP on Saturday that they would file a civil lawsuit against the officer on Monday.

For now, "they want to be left alone to deal with this tragedy," he said.

News of the killing sparked fierce riots in several areas of Nantes starting overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, with dozens of cars torched and several buildings vandalised while police tried to disperse crowds with tear gas.