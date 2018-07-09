Exclusionary policy

When ties between two governments are as poor as they are between Pakistan and India, the only hope for slight improvement comes from regular citizen-to-citizen contact and initiatives like Track II diplomacy. The belief is that greater engagement at such levels will lead the way for breakthroughs on the official state level. Under the Narendra Modi government in India, however, the effort to completely isolate Pakistan internationally has been extended to all citizens of the country. In one of the latest incidents, four Pakistani scholars were denied visas by the Indian External Affairs Ministry to attend a conference in New Delhi organised by the Association for Asian Studies. In response to that, 80 scholars from around the world held a protest at the venue of the conference and suggested that conferences should not be held in countries that discriminate on the basis of nationality. One would hope that the outcry over the visa denials would prompt the Indian government to change course – but that is unlikely to happen. India still refuses to resume sporting ties with Pakistan, keeps our cricketers out of the lucrative Indian Premier League tournament and has now even started refusing visas to Pakistanis who want to come to India for medical treatment.

Last year, India issued 18,000 fewer visas to Pakistanis than it did the year before even as there was a slight increase in the number of Indians visiting Pakistan. The Modi government has demonised Pakistan as a way of justifying the illegal occupation of Kashmir and little effort is made to hide Modi’s animus. Cross-border travel for citizens of the two countries has always been difficult and is often held hostage to relations between the two countries but it has reached a new low under the Modi government. Such policies also directly contradict India’s position that it seeks peace. The only way to eventually reach an understanding on outstanding issues like Kashmir and terrorism is by first finding areas of cooperation. Improving ties by encouraging academic, cultural and sporting exchanges is a necessary first step but one that India is not willing to take. Until such time as it changes this policy of blatant discrimination against Pakistan, the international civil society needs to take a stand. The resolution suggested by the scholars would be a good first step in showing India that its actions have consequences. Giving tacit approval to the Indian government’s mistreatment of Pakistani citizens would only give it the green light to step up this policy of exclusion.