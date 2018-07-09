Imran vows to shift remains of Ch Rehmat Ali to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan declared Sunday that if his party came to power, it would take steps for shifting of remains of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali to Pakistan for burial.

He made this pledge during his speech at a convention here. Imran said that Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was among the founders of Pakistan and his services for the motherland could not be forgotten. He also signed a memorandum on this count. Chaudhry Rehmat Ali had proposed the name of Pakistan; he died in Britain in 1951 and was buried there.

Imran emphasised that the nations, which forgot their heroes, had no future. The PTI chairman reiterated his commitment to lift the suppressed segments of the society and added if given opportunity, his party’s government would support the crestfallen segment of the society and those, who had been left behind.

The PTI chairman was confident that by spending more on oppressed communities, blessings of Allah would be earned for Pakistan.

"I shall prove, the weak can be reached out and helped," he remarked.

“Here people don’t even have clean drinking water. Our government will spend on backward areas of Pakistan and not like those, who spent more than half of total development budget of entire Punjab on Lahore,” he contended.

Imran claimed that out of Rs6.35 trillion development budget, during the last ten years, over a half was spent on Lahore only.

“Instead of uplift of backward areas, more was spent on developed cities,” he lamented.

He said that four nations lived in small state Switzerland, consisting of Swiss, Germans, French and Italian, but none of these ever talked of joining Germany, France or Italy and the reason was they were given their rights.

“We shall prove this in Pakistan and mainstream the downtrodden God willing,” he said, and also referred again to the State of Madina, wherein, all enjoyed equal rights.

“If given a chance to serve, we will draft a policy for the weak segments of the society,” he maintained.

For justice and development, he contended, first of all, due rights would have to be given to people. He justified the raising of voice by the people of South Punjab for their rights.

He cited also the reunification of East and West Germany and said that after the reunification of both, no other example of progress and prosperity could be given.

Meanwhile, the head of the PTI central media department Iftikhar Durrani criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for allegedly targeting the PTI and its candidates and workers across Punjab and particularly mentioned the incident in Rahim Yar Khan, wherein a PML-N candidate allegedly chopped off fingers of a PTI activist for not supporting him.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Imran has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for their victory in the T20 tri-series; and especially to captain Sarfraz for the way he led the team.