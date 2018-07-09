Poland, Ukraine still divided by WWII massacres

WARSAW: Poland and Ukraine held separate ceremonies on Sunday marking 75 years since a WWII-era ethnic conflict between their nations claimed thousands of lives, as a row over history continued to sour bilateral ties.

Discord over the Volhynia massacres between 1943 and 1945 has led to a diplomatic chill between Kiev and Warsaw, whose relations deteriorated after the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in Poland in 2015.

Polish President Andrzej Duda attended a mass commemorating the Polish victims of the conflict in Lutsk, a city in Ukraine’s western Volhynia region. Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko, meanwhile, was in the Polish village of Sahryn, 125 kilometres across the border, where he opened a memorial to Ukrainians killed by Polish partisans. In 2016, Poland’s rightwing-dominated parliament recognised the Volhynia massacres as a "genocide", a term that Kiev has rejected. Between 1942 and 1945, members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) killed up to 100,000 Poles in the Volhynia region of what is now northwest Ukraine.

The UPA’s main objective was to win Ukraine’s independence by ousting Nazi and later Soviet occupiers.