Candidates assure cordial atmosphere in Islamabad election campaign

Islamabad: Candidates of all three constituencies of federal capital have expressed their resolve to ensure cordial and friendly atmosphere during election campaign.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-54 Raja Imran Ashraf said it was very important for all the contesting candidates to follow the election’s code of conduct for maintaining peace in the city.

Talking to this agency, he said that his party workers will fully cooperate with the local administration for holding free, fair and transparent election in the federal capital.

Raja Imran Ashraf said that it is responsibility of every contesting candidate to follow the code of conduct in true spirit.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for NA-52, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, said that the election’s code of conduct should be implemented across the board without any discrimination.

He said that he will submit a letter to the District Returning Officer (DRO) office regarding his reservation on some issues related with the violation of code of conduct.

Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) candidate, Dr Tariq Fazal Chuadhry, said that his party workers were fully charged and actively participating in election campaign.

He said that his party would fully cooperate and follow the election’s code of conduct.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) candidate, Mian Muhammad Aslam, said that he is well aware of the problems being faced by the people of federal capital and appealed the locals to vote and support him.

He said with joint efforts, we will resolve all outstanding issues of federal capital and making it a capital free from all civic problems.

He said that his workers will fully follow the code of conduct issued by Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the general election.

Candidate for NA-53, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, said that it is the prime duty of all the contesting candidates to follow the code of conduct and make the election campaigns peaceful.