Two killed in separate incidents

Two people were killed in separate incidents in the city, according to police on Sunday.

The first victim, 21-year-old Zeeshan Bakht, was shot dead inside his shop in Federal-B Area on Sunday afternoon.

Samanabad SHO Amir Azam said they received reports of a firing in a tailor’s shop and rushed to the spot. They found Zeeshan in critical condition and shifted him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed. Initial investigation found that a few days ago Zeeshan had had a dispute with his friend Imran Khan, who had threatened to kill him. Zeeshan had filed a report with Taimuria police against Khan.

The SHO further said Khan came to Zeeshan’s shop on Sunday and shot him dead. Bullet casings of a 30-bore pistol were found from the crime scene. Police have registered a case and begun a search for Khan.

Separately, 26-year-old Mobeen Ali was shot dead late Saturday night in a hardware store located within the limits of Korangi police. Police said armed bandits entered Ali’s shop and began looting. When he tried to overpower them, they opened fire at him. He died during treatment at JPMC.