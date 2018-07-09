Misery for animals

This refers to the news report ‘Shortage of vets spells misery for Karachi zoo animals’ (July 5). My heart writhed in pain as I read the piece. Seeing the pictures of the sick and infected animals left me astounded. All I could think about was how could anybody in their right minds allow for such suffering to befall living beings, especially those who are not able to convey their feelings and emotions in words. I am still grappling with the fact that the Karachi zoo’s administration does not have enough money to employ a vet, or treat something as common as skin infections. Caring for animals requires humanity more than it requires money. But then what does a nation that suggests culling stray dogs as a solution to control their population know of humanity.

If the government and the zoo administration do not have the means to look after the animals, they have no right to keep them at the zoo. It is requested that they release the caged animals to the concerned wildlife organisations and shut down the zoo.

Faisal Ali Pasha

Karachi