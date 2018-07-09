Top performers

The previous PML-N government took a laudable initiative to gift laptop to students who secured good marks in their academic career. This highly encouraged the students to work even harder. But does laptop really solve the other problems that are being faced by a large number of students? We do hear about students who are from low-income families securing one of the top three positions in board examinations. They work in workshops in the morning and study at night.

These children would certainly want to sell laptop in order to pay their school or college fee or to buy themselves new academic books. The authorities considered should consider announcing need-based scholarships and monthly stipend for students who secure good marks in an academic year. This will certainly help them focus more on studies and achieve their desired goals.

M Rabah Saljoqi

Islamabad