Sports in Pakistan

The 2018 Fifa World Cup is being watched by a large number of Pakistanis. Many have rejoiced over the fact that the football for the tournament was manufactured in our own city, Sialkot. Pakistani does have a significant number of football players who play exceptionally well in local, privately-funded tournaments.

But it is unfortunate that the game is deprived of the government’s attention. In our country, all funds are limited to only cricket. Domestic tournaments are held to find talented new players. However, such steps haven’t been taken so far to promote football in the country. Players who are interested in playing professional footballs have to bury their dreams due to lack of support. Our country has a lot of talented players who can give brilliant performance at both national and international levels. All games should be promoted in the country.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi