Mon July 09, 2018
July 9, 2018

Where’s the water?

Residents of Baldia Town, Karachi do not have access to clean drinking water. Dry taps in the area have paralysed the daily lives of the residents. While some can manage to purchase water tankers, others have to walk miles to fetch water. Even children can be seen carrying buckets filled with water and bringing them back home. Nowadays, all political parties are making the most of their election campaigns.

They are on a mission to woo voters. However, no one has talked about the city’s water crisis. Not having water makes it difficult to run daily chores. The local authorities should take steps to resolve this issue.

Nadia Hatum Ali

Makran

