TI asks British govt to probe into Nawaz’ assets

LONDON: Transparency International (TI), an international organisation struggling against the corruption, has demanded from British government to investigate against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Following a decision on Friday by Accountability Court against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar TI has demanded to investigate against the former premier Nawaz’ four assets in London and not to provide safe haven for Sharif family in London.

The organisation further said that if it is proved that the properties in London have been purchased through the money of corruption then the properties should be confiscated.