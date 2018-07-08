Verdict against Sharifs gave impression of benefit to one party: Asfandyar

CHARSADDA: The Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday said the accountability court verdict against the Sharifs and others gave an impression of benefit to one party.

“The verdict should have been announced after the elections. We did not oppose the decision but its timing was wrong,” the ANP chief said while addressing a big public meeting in PK-58 held in connection with election campaign.

He said the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan was based on lies and deceit and that no liar can become a leader. “One can see development and change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on social media only. There is no change or development in the province in reality,” he said.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opened the files of Bus Rapid Transit and Billion Tree Tsunami projects, which would now make it clear who is corrupt.

Candidate for PK-58, Aimal Wali Khan and ANP district president Barrister Arshad Abdullah also spoke on the occasion. Asfandyar Wali said that the PTI set a wrong precedent by giving tickets to the parachuters and turncoats and it will put far-reaching effects on the politics of the country.

“Where are the 300 dams and exemplary police when hours-long electricity loadshedding has made life of people miserable in the province while the so-called honest police have failed to arrest the perpetrators involved in the Bannu Jail break and Bacha Khan University attack in Charsadda,” he questioned.

He also came down hard on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul Haq and said that after every five years during election time they join hands to implement Shariah in the country.

“The religio-political parties always deceived people in the name of Islam and did nothing for the cause of Islam,” he said.