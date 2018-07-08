Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Palijo unveils GDA’s election manifesto

KARACHI: Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo has presented the election manifesto of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

x
Advertisement

Unveiling the manifesto on Saturday, Palijo said that gas and electricity billing system would be changed after coming into power.

He said that perks and privileges of the civil and military bureaucracy would be brought down to a reasonable level through reforms and legislation.

The GDA leader said that Pakistaniat would be promoted to counter ethnic politics and sectarianism.

“We will double the daily wages of labourers, while education will be made free till graduation level. Female education will be promoted,” he said. He said that they would raise funds for education by allocating 7 percent of the GDP on the education sector. He said that the disabled people would be given 5 percent quota in jobs, adding that the monorail would be run in Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar