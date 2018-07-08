Palijo unveils GDA’s election manifesto

KARACHI: Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo has presented the election manifesto of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Unveiling the manifesto on Saturday, Palijo said that gas and electricity billing system would be changed after coming into power.

He said that perks and privileges of the civil and military bureaucracy would be brought down to a reasonable level through reforms and legislation.

The GDA leader said that Pakistaniat would be promoted to counter ethnic politics and sectarianism.

“We will double the daily wages of labourers, while education will be made free till graduation level. Female education will be promoted,” he said. He said that they would raise funds for education by allocating 7 percent of the GDP on the education sector. He said that the disabled people would be given 5 percent quota in jobs, adding that the monorail would be run in Karachi.