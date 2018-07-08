Governor calls for ‘best ties with neighbouring countries

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that a nation should maintain the best ties with its neighbouring countries in view of the changing global scenario.

He stated this on Saturday while addressing as chief guest a seminar, titled ‘Look global, act local’, organised by an association called ‘Movers and Shakers’ comprising old students of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

He remarked that Pakistan should increase the volume of its trade with the neighbhouring countries in order to strengthen its economy.

He said that whosoever was elected as being the national political leadership as the result of the upcoming general elections would be under the solemn obligation to take practical steps for further strengthening the national economy, industrial development and increasing the volume of trade with Pakistan’s neighbhours. He said the general elections to be held on July 25 would further the process of the strengthening of democracy, and the socio-economic and financial systems of the country.