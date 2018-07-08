Those taking refuge in dictatorship are above the law: Shahbaz

NAROWAL: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday described the recent Avenfield verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as “murder of justice” which he said would have to be annulled by stamping the tiger on July 25.

Shahbaz said those taking refuge in the dictatorship were above the law and enjoyed complete protection despite all the crimes. The tiger would roar at polling station on the polling day, he added.

He said the people would have to perform the funeral of Imran Khan and sink all the thieves and plunderers on July 25 to make Nawaz a winner and bring him back. The huge rally in Narowal was proof that the Avenfield verdict had been rejected, the former Punjab chief minister remarked.

Shahbaz was addressing a rally in Narowal and the crowds gathered in Muridke and Narang Mandi on his way to Narowal.

He said the court of masses had rejected the decision against Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar. "The verdict has been given against a person who made Pakistan an atomic power," he said. "He built a network of motorways in the country," he added.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, Shahbaz said Imran had destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "He promised that he will give electricity to the entire country, today he says that we are producing only 72 megawatts."

Shehbaz said that he could not forget the day when flood hit Narowal. "When I used to come here there was floodwater everywhere, today I can see flood of people supporting PML-N," he added.

The former chief minister said that in 2013 there were protests all over the province outside the Wapda offices. "I told Nawaz that we will end loadshedding in five years. We gave 11,000 megawatts of electricity in five-year time," he said.

In his address, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed Shahbaz to the city. "We welcome the party leader to the fortress of PML-N," he said."

On the occasion, a PTI candidate for provincial assembly, Naeemullah Khan, of Narowal announced his decision to join the PML-N.

During his journey from Lahore to Narowal, thousands of people welcomed Shahbaz, who was driving the car, at Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke and Narang Mandi in sizzling heat, as the PML-N president chanted the slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do”.