Woman’s body found

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men shot dead a young woman and threw her body in the fields in Pawaka on Saturday.
Later, some officials said the body was that of Zeba, a young woman who was recently admitted to women crisis centre after she was found to be a drug addict.
