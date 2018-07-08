Sun July 08, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 8, 2018

Woman’s body found

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men shot dead a young woman and threw her body in the fields in Pawaka on Saturday.

Later, some officials said the body was that of Zeba, a young woman who was recently admitted to women crisis centre after she was found to be a drug addict.

