Sun July 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2018

Three killed over property dispute

BARA: Three persons, Karim and Shah Behram, were killed in Bara tehsil in Khyber district when Kaki and Gulab Sher groups exchanged harsh words and opened fire on each other over a property dispute in Sipah area here on Saturday, sources said.

