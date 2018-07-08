Three killed over property dispute

Print Story
BARA: Three persons, Karim and Shah Behram, were killed in Bara tehsil in Khyber district when Kaki and Gulab Sher groups exchanged harsh words and opened fire on each other over a property dispute in Sipah area here on Saturday, sources said.
