Internal bickering may affect political parties in Upper Dir

DIR: The persistent internal bickering may affect the main political parties in the Upper Dir district in the fast approaching July 25 general election.

All the main political parties in Upper Dir, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are facing rifts over ticket allocation or other issues. This has badly affected their election preparations.

Even the JI, the main political party in Upper Dir known for its unity and discipline, is facing intra-party rifts.

Two leaders of the JI, including Sahibzada Sibghatullah and former MPA Malik Hayat Khan have already quit the party and joined the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively, due to the internal differences.

Sibghatullah is contesting election from NA-5 on the PTI ticket and Malik Hayat Khan is the PML-N candidate for PK-11 that comprises the Wari tehsil.

The political pundits believe the internal differences would affect the chances of the JI in Upper Dir, which had swept the 2013 general election.

In PK-10 Kohistan, JI’s Muhammad Ali, former MPA, is also facin opposition from his party’s dissenting workers and voters.

They claimed the former MPA had failed to deliver and his re-election would not be in the interest of the party.

Similar is the case with the PPP. Its former MPA Muhammad Anwar Khan has been sidelined by the party’s Upper Dir chapter and deprived of the ticket for PK-12.

Though he has withdrawn his candidature, his differences with senior PPP leader Najmuddin Khan remain.

The party sources said that some of Anwar Khan’s colleagues and followers would not vote for Najmuddin Khan, the candidate of the PPP from NA-5 and PK-12.

In PK-10, PPP’s Malik Badshah Saleh is also facing internal differences.

However, according to the PPP sources and voters, he has overcome 80-90 percent of the differences with dissident local leaders and workers.

The PTI, which is considered a serious threat to the JI and PPP, has also failed to resolve internal differences.

Though its workers and voters are showing complete support for the party’s NA-5 candidate, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, they are divided as far as the support to PTI’s provincial assembly candidates in Upper Dir.

Some PTI activists are opposing the party candidates, especially the lone woman candidate Hamida Shahid, who is contesting for PK-10.