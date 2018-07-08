CDA Health : DG seals 8 hotels at Melody Food Park

ISLAMABAD: In an operation by the Health Director General of CDA/MCI Islamabad, severe action has been taken in Melody Food Park against unhygienic food sellers, restaurants selling poor quality eatables, and those who did not comply with food bye-laws and CDA bye-laws, says a press release on Saturday.

As per rules besides keeping hygienic conditions and selling food, every food handler needs to get typhoid and cholera vaccination and get it renewed after every six months. Dr Orooj and his team took stern action against the defaulters, sealed all those restaurants and food sellers who didn’t have vaccination done. Almost 8 restaurants and hotels were sealed under the law and 15 had been served notices.