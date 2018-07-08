SC full court meeting: 3-member panel formed to amend rules

ISLAMABAD: A full court meeting was held here on Saturday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.The meeting was attended by all judges of the apex court. Arbab Muhammad Arif. Registrar of the Supreme Court, also attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting the chief justice welcomed the newly elevated judges of Supreme Court and said that the addition of judges will benefit the institution. He apprised the judges that the purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of the Supreme Court in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases and to deliberate on the issues and matters pertaining to smooth functioning of the court deliberating on the issue of institution and disposal of cases in the Supreme Court. The full court noted that during the period from 06-09-2017 to 30-06-2018 the court decided 16,897 cases against the institution of 19,098 cases leaving total pendency of 39,317 cases. The full court observed that there is rising trend in institution of cases that shows the trust of people in institution of judiciary.

The chief justice asked the full court to put forward suggestions and strategies to improve the case management. The full court discussed in detail different ways and means for effective functioning of the court and underlined the need to categorise the cases so that dispensation of justice can further be improved. The full court also discussed the agenda item regarding amendments in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 proposed by Supreme Court Bar Association and unanimously constituted a three-member committee headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar to give suggestions.

The chief justice thanked the judges and appreciated their commitment and devotion for the cause of dispensation of justice to public at large so as to redress their grievances and to provide relief to them.

The meeting also discussed different administrative and judicial issues relating to the internal working of the court.