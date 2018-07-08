Lukaku shows he has more to his game

MOSCOW: Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku moved closer to his desire to be considered more of an all-round footballer with an assist that set up Kevin De Bruyne for the decisive goal in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final win over Brazil.

The powerfully built striker showed a quick turn of pace as he moved out of defence after Belgium won possession from a corner, crossing the halfway line and driving upfield before feeding De Bruyne, who then advanced a few metres before striking a superb shot into the corner.

It ensured Belgium a 2-0 half-time lead and although Brazil pulled one back after the interval, proved the difference at the Kazan Arena, propelling Belgium to the last four of the World Cup for only the second time.

“Everyone thinks Romelu Lukaku is just about goals, goals, goals,” said the Manchester United player, “but I want to be seen as an all-rounder. Providing assists is also important and this year I have provided more than ever.

“Of course, I want to score but, at the same time, I try to work as hard as I can for the team. I don’t have to prove myself any more (as a goal-scorer). Everyone knows I can score with every chance provided to me in the box, but the individual doesn’t count here.”