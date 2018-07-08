Sun July 08, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
July 8, 2018

Sweden evacuate team hotel

aSOCHI, Russia: Sweden’s players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharging their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

“It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine,” Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www. fotbollskanalen.se). The Swedes had plenty of time for a nap before they took on England at 1700 local time.

