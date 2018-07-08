Rajput commends Zimbabwe’s fighting spirit

HARARE: Five days ago, Zimbabwe did not look close to challenging the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 International side. Three days ago, it looked like there was not a record Australia could not break against them. But in the last two days they have found some mettle, taking two games against formidable opposition into the last over and giving their new head coach Lalchand Rajput something to smile about.

“Pushing the two top teams into the last over is a victory in itself,” Rajput said. “I think it’s a great comeback. This team is a work in progress. We didn’t have a good start, but the last two games were very close. We’re getting there, but we’re just not getting across the line.

“So we’re really happy, but there’s a lot of work to be done. The One-Day series (against Pakistan) is around the corner, and these matches will definitely give us some confidence going into that.”

After Sunday’s final between Pakistan and Australia, Zimbabwe and Pakistan will head down to Bulawayo for five ODIs.

Rajput would not be drawn into any speculation as to the return or otherwise of Zimbabwe’s missing players for that series, instead urging his squad to take responsibility for themselves.

“I’d like to see youngsters coming up and raising their hands and saying ‘yes I’ll do it for the team’. Tarisai Musakanda is one, PJ Moor is another one, Blessing Muzarabani bowled exceptionally well today. And Donald and Wellington also bowled very well.

“So guys are coming up and raising their hands, taking responsibility, and that’s a very positive thing.”

Rajput also singled out Solomon Mire, who is second on the run-scoring charts behind Aaron Finch in this tri-series with 212 in four innings, for particular praise.

“Mire is a mainstay,” he said. “He’s gone from strength to strength and given us a bit of stability at the top of the innings.”