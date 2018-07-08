CDA urged to take steps for regular water supply

Islamabad : Water, for the residents of Islamabad is becoming a precious commodity, the residents of F-6, G-6, G-7 and I-10 are facing acute shortage of drinking water despite repeated requests by them, the authorities concerned have failed to resolve their grievance.

Residents of the capital have accused the authorities concerned of being indifferent to their problems and have paid no heed to their repeated requests. With the reduced supply of water in the city, residents are forced to budget their water consumption and outsource it from private suppliers.