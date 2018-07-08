NAB decision not to affect economy

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Saturday said the decision of the accountability court (AC) is not expected to hit the economy in a substantial way.

The anxiety of the business community and any impact on the economic activities will be short-lived, it said.

The economy of the country was already facing multiple issues while the investors were already prepared for the situation, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that elections, exchange rate erosion, hike in petroleum prices and grey-listing of Pakistan by FATF were reasons enough for the investors to delay critical investment decisions and expansion plans.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the development will not hurt the economic corridor as this great project has been kept above the political atmosphere in the country.

He noted that the current political situation may result in negative reaction, political chaos, spreading rumours and doubts but it may not have a very negative influence on the upcoming elections.

The business leader said that lately judiciary has taken some very bold decision which will go a long way in ensuring the supremacy of law, discourage corrupt and pave way for the national the development.

Independent judiciary has decided to upheld rule of law without any fear and favour which has improved its image and augmented expectations of the masses reeling under problems. He said that other political figures known for massive corruption must be punished for their wrongdoings without any delay otherwise masses will plunge into frustration and disappointment.