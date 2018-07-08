‘Rights of minorities described in detail in Constitution’

Islamabad : Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in partnership with United Religions Initiatives MCC Islamabad and in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights arranged a seminar titled ‘Minorities’ Rights in Islam’, says a press release.

The seminar part of an Interfaith Eid Milan Party, was attended among others by Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Ms Shaheena, Shabana Kausar, Ms Mehwish, Pastor Adil Gill, Jibran Gill, Asif Shehzada, Pastor Jamshed, Dr Naveed, Dr Munawwar Chand, Oam Parkash, Ms Perween, Hakeem Junnaid, Sabir Husain Gilgiti and Sohail Raza, director Interfaith Harmony, Minhaj ul Quran.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Roshan Khursheed Bharucha said rights of minorities have been described in detail in Constitution of Pakistan and they enjoy it accordingly.

In his address, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said according to Islamic Shriah, rights of minorities have a special place in the Constitution of Pakistan which was constituted by great political minds of the country including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Ahmad Shah Noorani, and Mian Mufti Mahmood and today we are also acting according to the constitution.

Earlier, Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, Patron in chief of UIPM administered oath to the newly elected vice chairmen of UIPM from Karachi to Gilgit.

In his welcome note, UIPM Chairman Dr GR Chishti said the basic objective of the event was to organise a get together for people belonging to different faiths to share the festivity and put the society on the path of peace and prosperity.

He said: “Islamic Shariah means Islamic law which is creation of human mind and nobody can deny the fact that everything a brain imagines is not right. It can commit mistakes and it always needs amendments and corrections.”

Dr Chishti said that whenever people look at the translations of holy scriptures for references on internet then they definitely come across some translations which were done in prehistoric times and they do not match the necessities of the present time. He said: “Nowadays effective interfaith dialogue is becoming increasingly untenable without our own translations of the Previous Books. As it is, the discussion defaults to the traditional vocabulary and thought categories which our scholarly colleagues from other religions are using.”

He said: “Therefore we are presenting a resolution demanding creation of a Commission comprising scholars from different religions to do research on different religions and their holy scriptures and their goal should be to present translation and commentary of Holy Scriptures that should avoid the pitfalls of syncretism into which some previous translations had fallen. We want to present the divine message in its pristine purity and bring out the true message of ‘tawheed.’ Our work will be in a style that employs language which is suitable for a divine book and pays due respect to holy prophets (peace be upon them) and features which are utterly lacking in those other translations,” he added.