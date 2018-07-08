Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

HN
healthday news
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Male osteoporosis

While people typically associate osteoporosis with women, men aren’t immune.

x
Advertisement

Osteoporosis commonly leads to weakening of the skeleton and fractures. According to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, by the age of 70, men and women are losing bone mass at about the same rate. The institute mentions these factors that raise a man’s chances of developing osteoporosis:

Health Tips

* Having a chronic disease affecting the kidneys, lungs, stomach or intestines.

* Taking certain medications regularly.

* Having low testosterone.

* Smoking, getting insufficient calcium or failing to get enough exercise.

* Getting older.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar