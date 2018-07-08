Male osteoporosis

While people typically associate osteoporosis with women, men aren’t immune.

Osteoporosis commonly leads to weakening of the skeleton and fractures. According to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, by the age of 70, men and women are losing bone mass at about the same rate. The institute mentions these factors that raise a man’s chances of developing osteoporosis:

Health Tips

* Having a chronic disease affecting the kidneys, lungs, stomach or intestines.

* Taking certain medications regularly.

* Having low testosterone.

* Smoking, getting insufficient calcium or failing to get enough exercise.

* Getting older.