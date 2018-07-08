Action against ghost schools stressed

Islamabad : The presence of ghost schools in rural areas is a source of concern and therefore, a proper strategy is required to address it.

This was stated by President Mamnoon Hussain during a meeting with education and professional training minister Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and National Commission for Human Development chairperson Razina Alam Khan, who called him on here and presented the annual NCHD report.

The president said the NCHD was rendering valuable services. He said a lack of resources was a big hurdle to the achievement of major national goals. He however said it was satisfactory that full attention had been paid on various sectors during the last few years, resulting in progress.

The president said trained manpower was necessary to solidify the foundations of national development.