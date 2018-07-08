Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Action against ghost schools stressed

Islamabad : The presence of ghost schools in rural areas is a source of concern and therefore, a proper strategy is required to address it.

x
Advertisement

This was stated by President Mamnoon Hussain during a meeting with education and professional training minister Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and National Commission for Human Development chairperson Razina Alam Khan, who called him on here and presented the annual NCHD report.

The president said the NCHD was rendering valuable services. He said a lack of resources was a big hurdle to the achievement of major national goals. He however said it was satisfactory that full attention had been paid on various sectors during the last few years, resulting in progress.

The president said trained manpower was necessary to solidify the foundations of national development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar