Syria car bomb kills 18

BEIRUT: A car bombing in eastern Syria on Friday killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force that has fought the Islamic State group, a war monitor said. "A car bomb went off in front of the Syrian Democratic Forces’ base in Al-Bsayra town in the eastern Deir Ezzor countryside," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It killed "a commander and ten other personnel, as well as seven civilians, including three children," he said.