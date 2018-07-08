Avenfield verdict can make polls controversial, says Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Saturday said that the verdicts like that of the accountability court against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could make the forthcoming general elections controversial.

“The people are comparing this judgment with the capital punishment handed down to former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party head Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Such verdicts would create doubts about the credibility of the upcoming general elections,” he told separate public meetings here.

The Maulana said that the response of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif to the verdict against his elder brother was a cautious one. He said that the verdict against Nawaz Sharif was the continuity of the decision of his disqualification as prime minister.

“But the question arises whether we can present this verdict as an example to the world or not,” he questioned.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, the Maulana said that it was proved that the PTI chief and party leader Shafqat Mahmood were behind the amendment in the Khatm-i-Nabuwat law.

The JUI-F chief said the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indebted the province heavily and secured Rs300 billion loans in the last five years.