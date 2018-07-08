Sun July 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2018

Man murdered over minor issue

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was killed by his neighbour over a petty issue in the Factory Area police limits on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Javed Masih, a sweeper by profession. On the day of the incident, he had a scuffle with one Rafaqat Masih, over which, the latter hit the victim with a knife. As a result, he suffered multiple injuries and died in hospital. A case has been registered against the accused with no arrest till the filing of this report. The body has been removed to morgue.

