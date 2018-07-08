Operation of summer vacation trains extended till 18th

Print Story
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has approved the extension of the summer vacation trains until July 18.
Due to mass load on the summer vacation trains, now two additional trains will depart from Rawalpindi to Karachi on 12 and 16 July at 1:30 PM.
