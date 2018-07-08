Sherpao insists on continuation of democracy

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday hoped the accountability court’s judgment won’t affect the process of the general elections.

“Continuation of democracy is a must for the stability and development of the country. The QWP will oppose all such moves that would disrupt democratic process and holding of transparent and timely election,” the QWP chief told a public rally in Tangi.

He hailed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif’s statement regarding the continuation of election campaign after the verdict.

“One should not distribute sweets over the court judgment as it is against the norms of the democratic behaviors,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao lamented the continued unannounced and hours-long loadshedding in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “KP is the largest producer of electricity but is still facing uncontrolled and unannounced loadshedding,” he added.

He blasted the PTI for turning the province into ruins due to lack of vision and good governance.

He termed the PTI head Imran Khan’s claim to put the country on the road to progress as joke.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have seen the good governance and development agenda of PTI,” he added. Sherpao reiterated his commitment to fight for the rights of Pakhtuns. Mazdoor Kisaan Party head Afzal Khamoosh assured full support to the QWP on the occasion.