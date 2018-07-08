DRTA to hire 1,000 transport vehicles for election duty

Rawalpindi: Over 1,000 buses, wagons, suzuki and other vehicles would be hired by the regional transport authority to bring polling staff and supply election material to the polling stations in Rawalpindi district on July 25, 2018.

The local management will pay Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 per day to owners of these vehicles on election day.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti told ‘The News’ that they were negotiating with local transporters to cooperate with them on election day. We need over 1,000 wagons, buses, suzuki and shazore vehicles to bring polling staff and election materials to different polling stations in Rawalpindi district,” he added.

He also said that DRTA will also arrange transport for army jawans so that they can be brought to the polling stations on election day. He said that last time DRTA hired 900 vehicles on election day but this time we need over 1,000 vehicles due to new delimitations of different constituencies. The hired vehicles would be brought to Jinnah Park near the district courts along with their drivers, where they would be kept till July 25.

According to District Election Commission, necessary election materials will be supplied to all polling stations a day before the polling. All arrangements would be completed in all polling stations a day before election.