Sun July 08, 2018
World

AFP
July 8, 2018

Iran executes eight over deadly IS attacks in Tehran

TEHRAN: Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran last year, the judiciary’s news agency said on Saturday.

The Iranian men were convicted of collaborating directly with the IS Jihadists who carried out the attacks on June 7, 2017, Mizan Online reported.

"They supported them financially and procured arms, while being informed of the aims and the intentions of the terrorist group," the agency said.

It did not specify when the executions took place, but the Tasnim news agency said the sentences were carried out on Saturday.

IS claimed responsibility for the dual attack on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

The assault was the first and only claimed by the Islamic State group in Tehran.

Iran was targeted for supporting Iraqi and Syrian authorities in their fight against IS and other Jihadist groups.

