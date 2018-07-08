Kraft leads Lahiri, Simpson at Greenbrier Classic

WASHINGTON: Kelly Kraft, seeking a first US PGA Tour title, fired a seven-under par 63 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Anirban Lahiri and Webb Simpson at the Greenbrier Classic.

India’s Lahiri had set an early target with a nine-under par 61 on the mountain resort course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

That propelled the 31-year-old world number 99 into a tie with 2012 US Open champion Simpson, who followed his first-round 61 with a 67.

Kraft overhauled them both with a round that included eight birdies and headed into the weekend with a 13-under total of 127.

Lahiri began on the back nine with three birdies in a row, the first from 15 feet, the second from 12 and the third from 19 feet at the par-5 12th. At 14, he blasted out of a fairway bunker to 14 feet and sank another long birdie putt.

Lahiri ran off another birdie treble starting at the second after dropping his approach inches from the cup. He sank an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 third and a 22-footer to birdie the fourth.

Closing with back-to-back birdies completed his run to the top. “I’m just happy with the way I’m playing,” Lahiri said.