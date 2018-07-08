Fox, Pavon, Van Rooyen share Irish Open lead

DUBLIN: Overnight leader Ryan Fox, Matthieu Pavon and Erik van Rooyen shared the halfway lead at the Irish Open on Friday as putting woes left tournament host Rory McIlroy seven shots off the pace.

New Zealand’s Fox, son of All Blacks World Cup-winning flyhalf Grant, sank three birdies on the back nine to card a three-under-par 69 and take the clubhouse lead at eight under.

He was joined by Frenchman Pavon after a second consecutive 68 while South African Van Rooyen left it late, finishing with back-to-back birdies in a course-record 65 to make it a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren carded a 68 to finish one shot behind the trio at Ballyliffin Golf Club and one ahead of a group of players including Britain’s former US Masters champion Danny Willett.

It was another difficult day for world number eight McIlroy, who mixed three birdies with four bogeys on his way to a 73.