We’re saving our best for last, says Finch

HARARE: With one match to go before a well-earned break, Australia captain Aaron Finch is hoping his team will cap a hard month on the road with a victory.

“Hopefully leading into this final, we’re saving our best for last and then the boys will get a little break,” Finch said.

Australia have packed 10 days of cricket into the last three weeks, and they’ll need the rest ahead of a busy 2018-19 season.

After a trip to the UAE for Tests, ODIs and a T20I against Pakistan, the side will play South Africa, India and Sri Lanka over a summer that will also feature an expanded Big Bash League.

Australia have also been coming to terms with a new era both on and off the field, with the addition of new faces to their squads bringing with it a general need for recalibration.

While there’s still room for improvement, Finch thinks there have been “great developments” in the team.

“Slowly we’re starting to find the right balance and a little bit more of an understanding of how each other play the game,” Finch said.

“There’s a few new faces around, so as a captain I think it’s important to have more of an understanding of guys’ strengths and things where there’s room for improvement. There’ve been some great developments over the last few months on tour. We’ve trained hard.”

Finch will be up against an attack Australia hadn’t seen much of in T20Is before their trip to Zimbabwe. Australia’s last T20I against Pakistan before the tri-series was at the World T20 in 2016, and while they have played each other in other formats, Australia have had to scramble to adapt to their gameplans on a quick turnaround while in Harare.

“They’ve got a lot of very dangerous players,” Finch said of Pakistan. “If you look at the stats from this series, Fakhar Zaman has been outstanding and a real thorn in our side for a couple of games. He’s also been really consistent in this format for quite a long time. Obviously Amir came back and bowled really well in the last game. They’ve got a lot of left-arm options. And then Shadab Khan as well, bowling legspin and spinning it both ways is also a threat.” —Agencies