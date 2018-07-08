TDAP holding sports fair in Japan

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are jointly organising the first-ever TDAP-sponsored sports exhibition in Tokyo, Sportec from July 25 to 27, 2018, a statement said on Saturday.

In the event, 30 sports sector companies of Pakistan are participating, it added. These companies will exhibit variety of sports-related items in the exhibition, ranging from soccer balls to martial art gears and sportswear.

In this regard, TDAP organised a session in the office of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, it said.

JICA Advisor to TDAP Masao Otsuka briefed the exhibitors about the sports industry and business culture of Japan, it added.