Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Only one transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,245/maund and Rs8,836/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rates by Rs500 in five days, which was adjustment of the price of the new crop. “Spot rates of the new crop have started from July 1, 2018. The spot rates of old crop remained at Rs7,600, while new crop’s spot rates remained at Rs8,200/maund,” he said.

Karachi cotton market recorded only one transaction of 400 bales of Shahdadpur at Rs8,250/maund.